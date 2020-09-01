AUDUSD: Positive outlook as we hit the next target of 7380

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.20, at the highest in over two years. Markets are cheering hopes for a coronavirus vaccine and the Fed’s dovish stance. An upgrade to German growth forecasts and PMIs are …
