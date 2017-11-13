The post-NAB rally in the AUD/USD ran out of steam at a high of 0.7639 after Chinese retail sales missed estimates by a big margin. China’s Oct retail sales YoY, came in at +10.0 vs. 10.4% expected and 10.3% last, with industrial output YoY printed at 6 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD – post-NAB rally stalls after weak China data - November 13, 2017
- AUD/USD dips further towards 0.76 the figure ahead of key data events - November 13, 2017
- AUDUSD: Near term support arrives at 0.7616 - November 13, 2017