Ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s interest rate decision and monetary policy statement due to be released on Tuesday in Sydney, the Australian dollar continues to be weighed down against a still-rallying and recovering US dollar. Expectations for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Remains Pressured Ahead Of RBA, NFP - October 2, 2017
- AUD/USD – Strong building approvals ignored, 10-yr AU yield stuck at 200-weekly MA - October 2, 2017
- AUD/USD to Face Further Losses on Toughened RBA Verbal Intervention - October 2, 2017