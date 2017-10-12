AUD/USD: Risk reversals at 1-month high & Vols lowest since July, further gains on cards?

AUD/USD continues the ascent; now trading at 0.7840, despite the RBA’s cautious tone and a weaker-than-expected China trade data release. The currency pair is up 1.38% from the October 6 low of 0.7733. The options market activity suggests the corrective …
