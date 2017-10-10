AUD/USD risk reversals rise, yield differential still favors the bears

AUD/USD rose to a four-day high of 0.7809 in Asia as the overnight gains in the EUR/USD and fears that Trump’s tax reform plan could be hitting a major speed bump strengthened the offered tone around the US dollar. The currency pair was last seen trading …
