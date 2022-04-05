The AUDUSD has surged to a 9-month high at .7639 (1.15%), following a more hawkish RBA meeting and a lift in the commodity complex overnight. At its meeting this afternoon the RBA kept rates on hold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: RBA catalyst for broken triangle - April 5, 2022
- AUDUSD screams higher on RBA loss of patience and higher commodities - April 5, 2022
- AUD/USD: Too hawkish market’s pricing on RBA to curb aussie upside by year-end – ING - April 5, 2022