Although I do not have my normal trade setup, with three AUD crosses highlighting a bearish bias, and with the risk/reward factor coming in at 20R (20X return), I am happy to short AUDUSD with a tight …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD short for a 20R trade - January 24, 2023
- AUDUSD Forecast – The Australian Dollar Continues to Slam Into the Ceiling - January 24, 2023
- AUD/USD surrenders modest intraday gains, holds above 0.7000 amid weaker USD - January 24, 2023