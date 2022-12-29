AUDUSD set another foothold around the two-month-old ascending trendline last week, correcting higher to test the 0.6800 level on Wednesday. Despite the pickup, the 38.2% Fibonacci of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD stays trapped below familiar resistance - December 29, 2022
- AUD/USD reversal from 0.6800 extends to 0.6720 as market sentiment sours - December 29, 2022
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD rangebound above 21-EMA, risk-aversion across markets limits upside - December 29, 2022