AUDUSD catches fresh bids on Friday amid subdued USD demand, though lack follow-through. A softer risk tone continues to act as a tailwind for the greenback and caps gains for the major. China’s COVID …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD sticks to modest intraday gains around 0.6700, upside potential seems limited - November 18, 2022
- AUDUSD Price Analysis: Bounces off 50-EMA but recovery needs validation from 0.6730 - November 17, 2022
- AUDUSD seesaws near 0.6670 support as firmer Treasury yields underpin US Dollar rebound - November 17, 2022