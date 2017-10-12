AUD/USD Strong Bullish Momentum

AUD/USD is strengthening breaking above rising channel top. Next resistance is given at 0.7875 (04/10/2017 high). Support lies at at 0.7733 (06/10/2017 low). Expected to show continued increase. In the long-term, the trend is turning positive. Key supports …
