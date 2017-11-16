AUD/USD struggles to break through 0.7600 barrier

• USD up-move losses steam post US data. • Surging US bond yields still capping. • Key US tax bill vote holds the key. The AUD/USD pair continued with its struggle to move past the 0.7600 handle and remained confined within 15-20 pips narrow trading …
