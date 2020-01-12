AUDUSD tests 50% midpoint and stalls

The AUDUSD has moved up to test the 50% midpoint of the move down from the December 13 high. That level comes in at the 0.68877 level the high price just reached 0.68876. Earlier in the New York …
