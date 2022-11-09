Renewed demand for risk amid speculation China will be to pivot away from a Covid Zero policy in the new year coupled with a move lower in global rates and US treasury yields forced the dollar index …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD snaps three-day uptrend near 0.6500 amid covid, political woes, eyes on China/US inflation - November 8, 2022
- AUDUSD tests a break above US$0.65 amid sustained support for risk - November 8, 2022
- Morris Day & The Time To Receive ‘Legend’ Award At 2022 Soul Train Awards - November 8, 2022
Discussion about this post