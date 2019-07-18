The AUD was the strongest currency at the start of the day, the USD was the weakest. That makes the AUDUSD the biggest mover. Indeed it is up 0.58% on the day (lower USD, higher AUD). Technically, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUDUSD tests to topside trend line(s) and retracement level
The AUD was the strongest currency at the start of the day, the USD was the weakest. That makes the AUDUSD the biggest mover. Indeed it is up 0.58% on the day (lower USD, higher AUD). Technically, …