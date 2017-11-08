AUDUSD: The longer term charts still look heavy

Preferred Strategy: The Aud has had a solid session, underpinned by higher base metal prices, although it remains well within its recent range below 0.7700 and would appear to have more of the same ahead of it unless the China CPI springs any major surprise.
