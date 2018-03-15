AUDUSD: The short term momentum indicators look increasingly heavy

The Aud has fallen sharply in EU/US trade reaching 0.7795 and closing on its lows. A stronger US$ and with the risk mood seemingly souring somewhat, dragged commodities and the Aud lower. Note: RBA Assist Gov Debelle Speech today. 1 hour/4 hour indicators …
