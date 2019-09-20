AUDUSD threatens further weakness towards the 0.6700 level in the new week. On the upside, resistance lies at the 1.6800 level. A cut through here will turn focus to the 0.6850 level and then the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Threatens Further Weakness Towards The 0.6700 Zone - September 20, 2019
- AUD/USD Forecast: RBA rate cut calls after dismal employment data drag Aussie lower - September 20, 2019
- AUD/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Australian dollar breaks down for the week - September 20, 2019