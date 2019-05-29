The AUDUSD has ticked to session highs after stocks ticked higher after the opening (a little risk on flows it seems). The move ticked the pair to a new sesion high at 0.6933. That is in the swing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUDUSD ticks to session highs, but into a resistance area.
The AUDUSD has ticked to session highs after stocks ticked higher after the opening (a little risk on flows it seems). The move ticked the pair to a new sesion high at 0.6933. That is in the swing …