AUD/USD ticks up as NAB sees RBA raising rates in H2, 2018

AUD/USD ticked up to a session high of 0.7780 after the National Bank of Australia said the RBA could be ready to raise interest rates in the second half of 2018. The National Australia Bank’s survey of more than 400 firms released today showed its index …
