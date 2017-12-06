AUDUSD Trading Analysis

Today’s trading analysis is coming from AUDUSD. It looks like this pair is ready for a bearish continuation. Today’s candle is a bullish rejection. Price did certainly reject the resistance area at 0.7650. The daily candlestick is a pinbar. Together …
