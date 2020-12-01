AUDUSD tries to test 2-year high; remains in trading range

video AUDUSD is surpassing the 0.7340 barrier in the consolidation area of 0.7000-0.7413. The upside tendency this month started after the bounce off the 0.7000 psychological mark and more increases …
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
