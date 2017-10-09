AUD/USD turns negative as China services PMI hits 21-month low

AUD/USD surrendered gains and dropped to a low of 0.7765 after the data released in China Caixin/Markit September services PMI printed at a a21-month low of 50.6. Caixin has a larger weight of small/medium export oriented businesses. Thus, it provides a …
