AUDUSD threatens further downside pressure as it looks to weaken further lower in the days ahead. On the downside, support comes in at the 1.6750 level. A cut through here will turn focus to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Vulnerable, Targets Further Weakness - November 26, 2019
- AUD/USD hold to daily gains but remains limited under 0.6800 - November 26, 2019
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to .6770 to .6769 Will Set the Tone - November 26, 2019