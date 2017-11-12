AUD/USD Weekly Analysis – Sunday, November 12

AUD/USD formed a sideways movement in a narrow range between 0.7624 and 0.7729. The sideways movement is likely a consolidation of the downtrend from 0.8124. A breakdown below 0.7624 support could trigger another fall towards 0.7535 support level.
