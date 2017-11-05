AUD/USD Weekly Analysis – Sunday, November 5

AUD/USD stays below a bearish trend line on the daily chart and remains in the downtrend from 0.8124. As long as the price is below the trend line, the rise from 0.7624 could be treated as consolidation of the downtrend. Further decline could be expected …
