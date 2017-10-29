AUD/USD Weekly Analysis – Sunday, October 29

AUD/USD extended its bearish movement from 0.8124 to as low as 0.7624. Further decline could be expected after a minor consolidation. The next target would be at 0.7535. Resistance is at the bearish trend line on the daily chart, only a clear break above …
