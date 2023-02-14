The Australian dollar initially tried to break above the 0.70 level for the week, but failed and now has formed a bit of an inverted hammer. That being said, there should be a significant amount …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Weekly Forecast – Australian Dollar Has Rocky Week - February 14, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Holding ground ahead of Lowe’s testimony - February 14, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears are dominating the bias with eye son break of 0.6900 - February 14, 2023