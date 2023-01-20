The Australian dollar has been all over the place during the course of the week, as we had seen the market break above the 0.70 level, only to turn right back around.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Weekly Forecast – Australian Dollar Pierces a Major Barrier - January 20, 2023
- AUDUSD Forecast – Australian Dollar Attempts to Stabilize Into the Weekend - January 20, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Pulls Back From The Top Of Its Channel - January 20, 2023