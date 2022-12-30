The Australian dollar has rallied during the week to reach the 0.68 level again, as we continue to test the same consolidation region.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Weekly Forecast – Australian Dollar Reaches the Top of a Consolidation Area - December 30, 2022
- AUDUSD Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Power Through Consolidation - December 30, 2022
- Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Reaches No. 1 On Billboard’s Radio Songs Chart - December 30, 2022