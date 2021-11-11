AUDUSD’s decline gets snagged at the Ichimoku cloud

AUDUSD sellers managed to seize command in the pair two days ago and successfully push the price back underneath the 50- and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The bears are currently attempting …
