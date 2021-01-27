Aussie Q4 CPI beats estimates, AUD/USD bid to fresh impulse highs

RBA Weighted Median CPI +1.4 pct YoY (Reuters poll +1.2 pct). As for the Aussie’s reaction, AUD/USD has popped to fresh highs of 0.7763 in an extension of the daily impulse. However, the overextended …
