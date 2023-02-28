The Retail Sales released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is out as follows: Australia Retail Sales MoM Jan: 1.9% (est 1.5%, prev -3.9%). AUD/USD update. AUD/USD has popped …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Aussie Retail Sales beats and sends AUD/USD bit to test 0.6750 - February 27, 2023
- AUD/USD faces barricades around 0.6750 ahead of Australian GDP and US PMI data - February 27, 2023
- Bebe Rexha To Perform At Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 - February 27, 2023