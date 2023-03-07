The AUD/USD pair has stretched its recovery above 0.6730 in the early Asian session. The Aussie asset is looking to add gains further as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will announce the interest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD grinds past 0.6700 on mixed Australia trade numbers, RBA, Fed Chair Powell eyed - March 6, 2023
- Aussie Trade Balance leaves AUD/USD unchanged - March 6, 2023
- Lynyrd Skynyrd Founding Guitarist Gary Rossington Dead At 71 - March 6, 2023