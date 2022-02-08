Australia Dollar Technical Analysis: Is AUD/USD Momentum Building?

The Australian Dollar has been making lower lows and lower highs since making a peak just above 0.8000 in February last year. This is illustrated by descending trend lines above and below the price.
