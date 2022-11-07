Australia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Gold, Metals & Mining and Materials sectors led shares higher. At the close in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.60%. The best …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Dollar in Demand; Risk Sentiment Slips as China Sticks With COVID Strategy - November 7, 2022
- Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.60% - November 7, 2022
- AUDUSD Price Analysis: Bounces off 200-HMA to pare intraday losses above 0.6400 - November 7, 2022
Discussion about this post