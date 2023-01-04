Australia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the IT, Gold and Financials sectors led shares higher. At the close in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.63%. The best performers …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 1.63% - January 4, 2023
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD spikes on renewed China-Australia trade optimism, tests 200-DMA - January 4, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Hovers Near 200-Day EMA Yet Again - January 4, 2023