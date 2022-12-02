Australia stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the A-REITs, Energy and Consumer Discretionary sectors led shares lower. At the close in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.72%. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.72% - December 2, 2022
- AUD/USD: Will the bears have enough strength to send the pair to a minimum of 0.617? - December 2, 2022
- AUD/USD defends 0.6800 as RBA’s Lowe appears optimistic, US NFP eyed - December 1, 2022