Australia stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the A-REITs, IT and Metals & Mining sectors led shares lower. At the close in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.80%. The best …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.80% - October 7, 2022
- AUD/USD: RBA Fine-Tunes Hikes, Changing Investor Sentiment - October 7, 2022
- AUD/USD remains vulnerable around 0.6400 as hawkish Fed bets soar, US NFP in focus - October 7, 2022