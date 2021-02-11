AUD/USD rates could be at risk of a more extended pullback after breaching key confluent support at the 34-day EMA and December 17 high (0.7640). With the RSI dipping below 50 for the first time …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Australian Dollar Analysis: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Key Levels Ahead of RBA - February 10, 2021
- AUD/USD ignores Australian Treasury Secretary’s upbeat comments on economy, stays under pressure - February 10, 2021
- AUD/USD Forecast: Neutral-To-Bullish In The Near Term, Needs To Surpass 0.7770 - February 10, 2021