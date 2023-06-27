The Australian Dollar jumped on a weaker US Dollar undermined by lower Treasury yields and China looking to new efforts to provide impetus to its economy. Where to for AUD/USD?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Australian Dollar Boosted by Soft US Dollar and Rosy China Outlook. Higher AUD/USD? - June 27, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Defend 50% Fibo. support, retakes 0.6700 mark on softer USD - June 26, 2023
- AUD/USD prods bears above 0.6650 but lacks upside momentum ahead of US Durable Goods Orders - June 26, 2023