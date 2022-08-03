Australian Dollar Dived After RBA Hike by 0.50%. Where to for AUD/USD?

The Australian Dollar went lower immediately after the RBA raised the cash rate target by 0.50% to 1.85%, as anticipated but the statement was interpreted as less hawkish.
