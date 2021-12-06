The risk-sensitive Australian Dollar is moving slightly higher as the APAC trading week kicks off. Traders await developments on the Omicron threat as the RBA’s last meeting of the year approaches.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD in Focus as Traders Await Omicron News, RBA - December 5, 2021
- AUD/USD Hits a Low as US Dollar Dominates. Will the Fed Weigh on the Aussie? - December 5, 2021
- Cardi B Named Playboy’s First-Ever Creative Director In Residence - December 5, 2021