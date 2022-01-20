The Australian Dollar rose overnight against the US Dollar and may continue strengthening after a rosy Australian jobs report crossed the wires. A potential rate cut from the PBOC is on tap.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD May Be Primed for Gains on Rosy Jobs Report - January 20, 2022
- AUD/USD pares intraday gains to weekly high, up little around 0.7230 region - January 20, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye 0.7280 despite recent pullback - January 19, 2022