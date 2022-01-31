Australian Dollar Talking PointsAUD/USD snaps the series of lower highs and lows from last week as it bounces back from a fresh yearly low (0.696 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Outlook Hinges on RBA Rate Decision - January 31, 2022
- AUD/USD Forecast: Bulls lead ahead of RBA’s critical decision - January 31, 2022
- AUD/USD nearly 1.5% up from Friday’s 19-month lows as highly anticipated RBA policy announcement looms - January 31, 2022