AUD/USD’s upbeat start to the week suggests traders may have regained some appetite for risk. However, sentiment remains fragile. The risk-off trend may continue amid ongoing economic growth concerns …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD remains indecisive around 0.7350 as market optimism fades - September 12, 2021
- Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Traders Eye Jobs Data Amid Fragile Market Sentiment - September 12, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off key EMAs towards 0.7400 - September 12, 2021