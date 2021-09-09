Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Weakness Unfazed After Soft Chinese Inflation

The Australian Dollar was little changed versus the US Dollar after Chinese inflation, and factory gate prices for August crossed the wires. Chinese economic data often impacts the Aussie Dollar due …
