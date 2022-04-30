FX PUBLICATIONS IS A MEMBER OF NFA AND IS SUBJECT TO NFA’S REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AND EXAMINATIONS. HOWEVER, YOU SHOULD BE AWARE THAT NFA DOES NOT HAVE REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AUTHORITY OVER UNDERLYING OR …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Australian Dollar Forecast: Will the RBA Hike? If So, AUD/USD Still Faces Roadblocks - April 29, 2022
- AUD/USD struggles around 0.7200 and nosedived below 0.7100 as bears eye 0.7000 - April 29, 2022
- Lil Nas X Announces First-Ever World Tour - April 29, 2022