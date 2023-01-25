The Australian Dollar made a 5-moNth high in the aftermath of headline CPI of 7.8% beating forecasts of 7.6% year-on-year to the end of December and against 7.3% previously. The December …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Australian Dollar Jumps on Hot CPI Data. Where to for AUD/USD? - January 24, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls emerge again following high volatility event - January 24, 2023
- Power Of Love Gala To Feature Sammy Hagar, Alice Cooper & More - January 24, 2023