The Australian Dollar motored higher with the US Dollar giving up ground on the back of conjecture that the Federal Reserve might have wriggle room on looming hikes. Where to for EUR/USD?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Australian Dollar Leaps Despite Weak Data as the US Dollar Slides. Higher AUD/USD? - January 9, 2023
- AUDUSD Forecast – Lifted by Scaled Back Expectations for Fed Rate Hikes - January 9, 2023
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD spikes higher, tests four-month high above 0.69 handle amid improving sentiment - January 9, 2023