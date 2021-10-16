Australian Dollar seemingly finding a turning point for now Lockdowns easing in Sydney, Melbourne may drive sentiment AUD may be more sensitive to equities, commodities than before The Australian …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Back on the Offensive as Covid Restrictions Ease - October 15, 2021
- Adele Reveals Release Date For New Album ’30,’ Shares New Single ‘Easy On Me’ - October 15, 2021
- AUD/USD consolidating gains at five-week highs above 0.7400 - October 15, 2021